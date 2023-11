Back to adding conditioning into my routine! 😤 I focused for a long time on strength and eventually got to doing a 3x3 deadlift for 225lbs 💪 But I missed some of the more “fun” things in the gym 😅 #sledpush #conditioning #strengthandconditioning #foamroll #cardio #cardioworkout #fitness #fitnessmotivation #girlswholift #leggings #viral #viralvideo