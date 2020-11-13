Ilustrační foto

Ilustrační foto Profimedia.cz

Vtípek: Nešika roku? Pokus o fitko doma skončil fiaskem

13. listopadu 2020 13:25

Klučina se doma pokoušel cvičit, ale skončil dřív, než začal. Když totiž připevnil ke dveřím něco, co mělo plnit funkci hrazdy, nestačil se divit. Hned u prvního cviku se hrazda zřítila…

DALŠÍ VTÍPKY:

Žádost o ruku, která vám vyrazí dech! Chvíli to vypadalo, že budoucí nevěsta skočí ze skály

Kráska v bikinách si chtěla na jachtě sednout. Zahučela do podpalubí

Efektní skok do vody? Na tohle představení v bazénu mladík jen tak nezapomene

 

Anna Veškrnová , Super.cz

Časová osa článků