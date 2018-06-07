Robbie Williams s manželkou pár hodin před požárem. Profimedia.cz
Obloha byla zakrytá kouřem: Robbie Williams a jeho žena museli utéct z hořícího hotelu
Ani luxusní pětihvězdičkový hotel Mandarin Oriental v londýnském Hyde Parku vzácným hostům komfort nedopřál. Robbie Williams (44) a jeho manželka Ayda Field museli budovu urychleně opustit s obavou o život.
Slavný zpěvák má za sebou šokující zkušenost. V ubytovacím zařízení prožil krušné chvilky. Hotelová služba zabouchala na dveře jeho pokoje a vyzvala jej i jeho ženu k evakuaci.
Robbie byl s manželkou v hotelu ubytován jako host charitativního fotbalového zápasu. Kvůli požáru se ocitl mezi osobami, které byly evakuovány. „Šel jsem na balkón, podíval jsem se nahoru a celá obloha byla zakrytá kouřem. Zakřičel jsem, že hotel hoří, a pak jsem slyšel bouchání na dveře,“ popsal Robbie dramatický zážitek.
Hasičům trvalo šest hodin, než požár ve středu večer dostali pod kontrolu a uhasili. Evakuováno bylo 36 hostů a 250 členů personálu. Nikdo z nich nebyl naštěstí zraněn.
A MASSIVE fire broke out in a luxury #London hotel early today that only a week ago completed the biggest restoration in its 115 year history. The fire sent large plumes of black smoke into the air which is visible from across the city. Fifteen fire engines have been sent to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in #Knightsbridge after the fire erupted just after midnight (AEST). The hotel is near the famous Harrods store in central London. A London Fire Brigade statement said:“We’ve now got 20 fire engines and around 120 firefighters and officers tackling a fire on the roof of a hotel in Knightsbridge. “The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.” Dozens of guests were evacuated from the 12-storey hotel. No one was thought to be trapped and no injuries were reported, police said. The fire is believed to have started at the roof of the #hotel #MandarinOrientalHotel #mandarinoriental #mandarinorientalhydepark #mandarinorientallondon
Hotel Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park v Londýně zachvátil požár. Mezi ubytovanými hosty byl i Robbie Williams. ■
Robbie Williams a Ayda Field ■