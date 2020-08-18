Umí si to udělat hezký: Nejstarší dcera Demi Moore slavila narozeniny v bikinách

Rumer Willis Profimedia.cz

„Cítím se sama sebou víc než kdy dřív, mám se ráda víc než kdy dřív a jsem vděčná za tohle nádherné místo a úžasné lidi, s nimiž svůj narozeninový den trávím,“ napsala Rumer.

Demi Moore ke gratulaci sdílela sérii fotek z dětství Rumer

Na nadcházející rok má Rumer velké plány, alespoň ty osobní. Chce se prý zaměřit na to, aby za sebou nechala všechno, co ji už neobohacuje, a svěřit se do rukou vyšší moci. „Stanovila jsem si záměr věřit, že vesmír mě připravuje na to mít život, o němž jsem vždy snila,“ sdílela s fanoušky spolu se sérií fotek, které její den zachycují.

Rumer se stejně jako její rodiče věnuje herectví. Na kontě má na čtyři desítky seriálů a filmů, k nejznámějším patří snímky Tenkrát v Hollywoodu, Rukojmí, Spolek nemilosrdných a seriál Empire. ■