Umí si to udělat hezký: Nejstarší dcera Demi Moore slavila narozeniny v bikinách
Nejstarší dcera herců Demi Moore a Bruce Willise Rumer v neděli oslavila dvaatřicáté narozeniny. Den strávila s přáteli a sestrami Scout a Tallulah a šlo prý o nejhezčí oslavu, jakou kdy měla.
„Cítím se sama sebou víc než kdy dřív, mám se ráda víc než kdy dřív a jsem vděčná za tohle nádherné místo a úžasné lidi, s nimiž svůj narozeninový den trávím,“ napsala Rumer.
32 years ago I entered this world and I can say today has been one of the most special celebrations of my birth I have ever had. I feel more like myself than I ever had, feel more love for myself than I have ever had and so much gratitude for this beautiful place I get to spend this day and the magical and wonderful people I am sharing it with. @scoutlaruewillis made a palace of my usual morning reading nook, i forced everyone to do laughter yoga, had a delicious brunch with all my favorite foods, I dressed the boys up in my favorite @shopdoen dresses and we played croquet, @buuski had everyone share their hopes and intentions for me this next year, we are frolicking in the river like the water babies we have always been and listening to great music basking in the sun. I am so excited for this year, my own personal New Years. This year I set the intention to let go of anything and everything that no longer serves me and trust that the universe is setting me up to have the life I have always dreamed of....I’m bringing chickens. For those of you who I don’t get to share my day with, I am endlessly grateful for your love and support. The way you all love me helps me love myself. I am so grateful for you.
Demi Moore ke gratulaci sdílela sérii fotek z dětství Rumer
Words can not do justice to the love, gratitude and joy I have for you. You are a magnificent woman but you will always be my baby... You changed my life and gave it meaning beyond anything I had ever known. Happy Birthday, Rumer Glenn! I love you forever and a day❤️
Na nadcházející rok má Rumer velké plány, alespoň ty osobní. Chce se prý zaměřit na to, aby za sebou nechala všechno, co ji už neobohacuje, a svěřit se do rukou vyšší moci. „Stanovila jsem si záměr věřit, že vesmír mě připravuje na to mít život, o němž jsem vždy snila,“ sdílela s fanoušky spolu se sérií fotek, které její den zachycují.
Rumer se stejně jako její rodiče věnuje herectví. Na kontě má na čtyři desítky seriálů a filmů, k nejznámějším patří snímky Tenkrát v Hollywoodu, Rukojmí, Spolek nemilosrdných a seriál Empire. ■
