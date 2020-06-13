Ilustrační foto Profimedia.cz

Britská komička Knee Deep in Life si jako vzor pro svá videa vybírá krásné dívky na Instagramu. Jejich sexy videa pak přetváří do trochu reálnější podoby, jak by ve stejných pozicích vypadaly matky od dětí, které tak úplně neoplývají dokonalou postavou s plochým bříškem a pevnými ňadry.