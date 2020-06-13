Ilustrační foto Profimedia.cz
Sexy modelka v prádle s andělskými křídly versus oplácaná mamina s částí dětského kostýmu víly na zádech
Britská komička Knee Deep in Life si jako vzor pro svá videa vybírá krásné dívky na Instagramu. Jejich sexy videa pak přetváří do trochu reálnější podoby, jak by ve stejných pozicích vypadaly matky od dětí, které tak úplně neoplývají dokonalou postavou s plochým bříškem a pevnými ňadry.
Jen se podívejte, jak přetvořila video se sexy dívkou v prádle u klavíru. Komička tomu dodala tak trochu jiný rozměr.
Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu
GOOGLE GOALS... PIANO LESSONS... Sometimes you just need to slip into something a little more comfortable and play a song or two to soothe your soul and unwind but you only managed to learn the first verse of 3 blind mice and you forgot the rest. Not to mention I don't own stockings and I can only find one superwoman sock.... Yes that whale in the background is utterly terrifying, yes I tried my best to make it look like the one from The Snail And The Whale. Yes my children cried when they first saw it, and no I haven't rubbed it out mainly because I'm just really fucking lazy. Also don't look at how badly the carpet needs a little attention... I'm aware, but that requires carrying the hoover upstairs and emotionally I'm just not there right now. @lolaastanova @knee_deep_in_life #googlegoals #funnyvideos #piano #music #sexy #nailedit