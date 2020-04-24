Ever Anderson (12) jde ve stopách slavných rodičů. Abyste uspěli, musíte být ochotní tvrdě pracovat, říká

Milla Jovovich Profimedia.cz

Herečka Milla Jovovich (44) je čerstvě trojnásobnou matkou . S režisérem Paulem W. S. Andersonem má dcery Ever (12), Dashiel (8) a dvouměsíční Osian. Vzhledem k povolání rodičů a prostředí, v němž děvčata vyrůstají, asi nikoho nepřekvapí, že nejstarší Ever si vybrala a už i vykročila na stejnou profesní dráhu.

Jovovich před pár dny pyšně oznámila, že Ever si zahraje ve filmu Black Widow mladou Natashu Romanoff a také že získala hlavní roli Wendy v připravovaném hraném filmu o Peteru Panovi. Při té příležitosti s mladou herečkou vyšel rozhovor v magazínu Flaunt. Odkaz na něj Milla sdílela na Instagramu a přidala pár slov: o tom, jestli má dcera slavných rodičů ve filmovém průmyslu otevřené dveře nebo zda není na vstup do branže moc mladá.

Na dotaz, jakou nejdůležitější radu jí rodiče dali, Ever v rozhovoru odpověděla: „Starat se o sebe i o druhé, zapojit se a být pozorná. Abyste uspěli, musíte být ochotní tvrdě pracovat, a i když při tom uděláte chybu, vždycky se z ní můžete poučit.“

„Někteří z vás si možná pomyslí, jestli je správné nechat tak malé dítě pracovat v zábavním průmyslu. Osobně si myslím, že nejdůležitější věcí, kterou rodiče mohou udělat, je podpořit své dítě v jeho zálibě. Což je jedna z nejtěžších věcí, protože najít to, co člověka činí šťastným, může být pro spoustu lidí těžké. Ale i když se Ever v ještě mladším věku na cestě vyskytlo mnoho překážek, tvrdě pracovala a vytrvala a nikdy nepřestala jít za svým cílem, kterým je být herečkou,“ vysvětluje její matka.

Ever Garbo s rodiči a sestrami Dashiel a Osian

„Také se říká, že jablko nepadlo daleko od stromu. V tomto případě je to pravda. Někteří lidé říkají, že je to pro ni snadné, když je dcerou herečky a režiséra. No, je to určitě snazší, když ji můžeme vést a když ji celý život vychováváme na place. (...) Ale pokud by Ever nebyla talentovaná, do filmu by ji nikdo neobsadil jen kvůli nám. Pro představu: z 22 castingů dostala zatím dvě role. Není to jednoduché,“ píše její matka.

V závěru také dodala, že filmová branže je drsná, člověka umí sežvýkat a vyplivnout, ale když se dělá s láskou a rozvahou, umí být „neskutečně obohacující“. „Jsme na tebe velice pyšní, Ever Garbo,“ vzkázala dceři. ■