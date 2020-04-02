Alexina Graham se zotavuje z nemoci Covid-19. Profimedia.cz

Modelka Alexina Graham (30), jež patří do stáje značky Victoria´s Secret, se v těchto dnech doma zotavuje po nákaze koronavirem. Fanouškům popsala, jaké příznaky měla, než ji lékaři pozitivně testovali na Covid-19, a čím si prošla.

„Je to děsivé. Současně jsem zvracela a byla na toaletě, několikrát denně. Pak se objevila horečka a poté velká zimnice,“ svěřila modelka. K dalším příznakům, které na sobě pozorovala, patřilo ztížené dýchání, a to do takové míry, že nemohla doříct celou větu.

Alexina Graham se zotavuje z nemoci Covid-19

„Ztratila jsem schopnost dokončit věty, plíce mě prostě nenechaly, na hrudi mě tížilo, nemohla jsem ani sama vlézt do vany a zase z ní vylézt, potřebovala jsem pomoct do a z postele, a dokonce i jíst mě bolelo,“ píše Alexina.

Modelka byla dokonce hospitalizovaná, nyní už je v domácím léčení a cítí se lépe. V jednom z postů poděkovala sestře, která se o ni stará. „Byla jsem vyděšená, všechno mě bolelo a nevěděla jsem, co bude dál, ale ty ses o mě postarala, držela jsi mě, utírala jsi mi slzy a stála jsi při mně. Když jsi se mnou nemohla být v nemocnici, byla jsi celou dobu na telefonu. Rodina, nejlepší kamarádka a moje domácí pečovatelka. Miluju tě. Pátý den, sílím a začínám se cítit čím dál lépe,“ uvedla. ■