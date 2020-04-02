Alexina Graham se zotavuje z nemoci Covid-19. Profimedia.cz
Modelka popsala zkušenost s nemocí Covid-19: Je to děsivé, nemohla jsem dokončit věty, bolelo mě i jíst
Modelka Alexina Graham (30), jež patří do stáje značky Victoria´s Secret, se v těchto dnech doma zotavuje po nákaze koronavirem. Fanouškům popsala, jaké příznaky měla, než ji lékaři pozitivně testovali na Covid-19, a čím si prošla.
„Je to děsivé. Současně jsem zvracela a byla na toaletě, několikrát denně. Pak se objevila horečka a poté velká zimnice,“ svěřila modelka. K dalším příznakům, které na sobě pozorovala, patřilo ztížené dýchání, a to do takové míry, že nemohla doříct celou větu.
Alexina Graham se zotavuje z nemoci Covid-19
Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu
Little Sister looks after Big Sister ❤️ Thank you Sister!! I was scared, I was in pain and I didn’t know what was to come but you took care of me, you held me, you wiped away my tears and you have been there through each step. When you couldn’t be with me in hospital you were there on the phone. Family, best friend and my nurse at home. Love you Day 5 and I’m getting stronger and feeling better daily . Thank you to the people who sent kind messages, love and good vibes It really meant the world to me and lifted my spirits Some People are still not taking this seriously. I see on the news there are still gatherings going on and even house party’s!!Please stay home in isolation alone or with who you live with only!! It’s scary -I was throwing up and on the toilet at the same time multiple times through the first day, the fever appeared and then when It broke I got severe chills, i was light headed, I lost shortness of breath, I lost the ability to be able to speak properly in full sentences,my lungs just wouldn’t let me, my chest was tight, I wasn’t able to get in and out of a bath alone, i needed help to get in and out of bed and even eating became painful!! Please take this seriously and please stay home. Love to you all out there ❤️ Stay safe everyone (the first photo was taken when we had already started self isolation at home, my first symptoms started but I thought I had food poisoning only) #keepsafe #stayhome #lookaftereachother #lookafteryourself Big Thankyou to our health hero’s, Thankyou to the NHS and Thankyou to Key workers in this crazy time
„Ztratila jsem schopnost dokončit věty, plíce mě prostě nenechaly, na hrudi mě tížilo, nemohla jsem ani sama vlézt do vany a zase z ní vylézt, potřebovala jsem pomoct do a z postele, a dokonce i jíst mě bolelo,“ píše Alexina.
Modelka byla dokonce hospitalizovaná, nyní už je v domácím léčení a cítí se lépe. V jednom z postů poděkovala sestře, která se o ni stará. „Byla jsem vyděšená, všechno mě bolelo a nevěděla jsem, co bude dál, ale ty ses o mě postarala, držela jsi mě, utírala jsi mi slzy a stála jsi při mně. Když jsi se mnou nemohla být v nemocnici, byla jsi celou dobu na telefonu. Rodina, nejlepší kamarádka a moje domácí pečovatelka. Miluju tě. Pátý den, sílím a začínám se cítit čím dál lépe,“ uvedla. ■
Fotogalerie
Alexina Graham se zotavuje z nemoci Covid-19. ■
S fanoušky sdílí své zkušenosti s nákazou. ■
Alexina Graham ■