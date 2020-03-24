Ilustrační foto Profimedia.cz
Pro fanoušky Harryho Pottera: V tomhle tkví kouzlo Nimbu 2000!
Který malý divák filmů o Harrym Potterovi někdy tajně nesnil o tom proletět se na Nimbu 2000...a některým to zůstalo až do dospělosti. Muž na videu předvádí, jak tuhle pohádkovou aktivitu zrealizoval ve skutečném světě on. Tak se podívejte, v čem tkví to kouzlo.
