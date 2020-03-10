Katy s babičkou Ann Pearl Hudson Profimedia.cz
Katy Perry se podělila o dojemný okamžik. Babičce, která před pár dny zemřela, stihla říct, že je těhotná
Zpěvačka Katy Perry (35) se vypořádává s přívalem emocí. Na jednu stranu prožívá radost z prvního těhotenství, na druhou čelí smutku ze ztráty babičky Ann Pearl Hudson. Ta zemřela ve věku 99 let.
Zprávu o její smrti zpěvačka zveřejnila v pondělí a následně s fanoušky sdílela sérii fotek a také videa. Na jednom z nich je natočené, jak babičce, které leží na nemocničním lůžku, říká, že čeká dítě. „Babi, to jsem já Katy, chci ti něco říct, vím, že se necítíš dobře, ale chci se s tebou podělit o báječnou zprávu,“ mluví zpěvačka směrem k babičce, která není v záběru.
K videu se dostanete posunutím šipky vpravo
Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu
I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two... tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife... and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family... is there to show us what love can be... sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had displayed on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️
„Přišla jsem ti říct, že budu mít dítě. Jsem těhotná, babi! Katy je konečně těhotná, jsem poslední, ale už taky nosím dítě a chtěla jsem, abys to věděla,“ říká babičce. Ta není slyšet, ale zřejmě reaguje, protože chvílemi se Perry, navzdory situaci, na videu usmívá.
Dítě zpěvačka čeká se snoubencem Orlandem Bloomem. Pro toho půjde o druhého potomka, s exmanželkou Mirandou Kerr má syna Flynna. ■
Fotogalerie
Katy s babičkou Ann Pearl Hudson ■
Katy Perry čeká první dítě. ■
Perry se snoubencem a otcem dítěte Orlandem Bloomem ■