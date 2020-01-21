Jennifer Aniston si dopřála luxusní dárek: Radost udělala i svým fanouškům

Jennifer Aniston ve vintage róbě od Johna Galliana Profimedia.cz

Běžnou praxí je, že herečky si na velké společenské akce, jakou předávání Screen Actors Guild Awards bezesporu je, róby půjčují. Je to oboustranné vítězství: ženy nemusejí utrácet za luxusní róby a pro značky je to skvělá příležitost ukázat nejnovější tvorbu. Běžnou praxí, nikoli pravidlem.

Výjimkou byla právě Aniston, která sáhla do vlastního šatníku. „Je to vintage kousek, kterým jsem si udělala radost. Byla to investice,“ řekla v rozhovoru pro Entertainment Tonight.

U fanoušků jím zabodovala. Shodovali se totiž nejen v tom, že si cenu zaslouží, ale také v tom, že patřila k nejlépe oblečeným ženám večera.

Jennifer Aniston vítězství nečekala