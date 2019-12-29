Candice Swanepoel

Tohle je hodně sexy reklama. Tipnete si, co obnažená modelka propaguje?

29. prosince 2019 20:58

Candice Swanepoel (31) má na kontě další skvělou reklamu. Jen u ní tak trochu hrozí, že propagované zboží zůstane nepovšimnuto. Modelka totiž v kampani pózuje nahá, nebo jen lehce, rafinovaně zahalená.

Ke spolupráci si Candice přizvala značka Logan Hollowell.

Candice se svlékla v kampani na šperky

Tak trochu hrozí, že propagované zboží zůstane nepovšimnuto...

She is like the moon, mysterious, always keeping a little bit of herself hidden. Some days only showing a sliver spending time grounded in nature. Other times full, electric, and open. Sensitive yet powerful, calm like a smooth lake, other days rough like wild seas... She learns to accept herself in all of her many phases. It isn't her looks that make her beautiful. It is the strength in her heart and depth of her soul that make her truly unforgettable. She has been knocked down more than once, she has been through storms, but continues to rise like the sun. She decided it was time to elevate every aspect of her life. She committed to investing in herself, quality over quantity. In thoughts, things, and people - those that have a deeper purpose, and that recognize her worth. She believes in miracles. And realizes that the whole world exists in her own mind, and when she shifts her thoughts, the world transforms around her. She recognizes that the power of a woman's heart is the strongest force in the Universe. She has a legacy to leave for the world. A story to tell. She is YOU. @loganhollowell

I sama Candice fušuje do designu, ale toho oděvního. Modelka má vlastní řadu plavek. Konkurencí je jí mj. značka Victoria´s Secret, do jejíž stáje Swanepoel dlouhodobě patří a řadí se k tzv. andílkům. Ti letos tak trochu padli, když se firma rozhodla zrušit svou nejslavnější show spodního prádla. VS čelila kritice kvůli tomu, že na mole se objevují jen štíhlé modelky se stejnou velikostí, a show tak postrádá rozmanitost. 

Lucie Sieglová , Super.cz

