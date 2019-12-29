Tohle je hodně sexy reklama. Tipnete si, co obnažená modelka propaguje?

Candice Swanepoel Profimedia.cz

Ke spolupráci si Candice přizvala značka Logan Hollowell.

Candice se svlékla v kampani na šperky

Tak trochu hrozí, že propagované zboží zůstane nepovšimnuto...

I sama Candice fušuje do designu, ale toho oděvního. Modelka má vlastní řadu plavek. Konkurencí je jí mj. značka Victoria´s Secret, do jejíž stáje Swanepoel dlouhodobě patří a řadí se k tzv. andílkům. Ti letos tak trochu padli, když se firma rozhodla zrušit svou nejslavnější show spodního prádla. VS čelila kritice kvůli tomu, že na mole se objevují jen štíhlé modelky se stejnou velikostí, a show tak postrádá rozmanitost. ■