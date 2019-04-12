Ilustrační foto Profimedia.cz
Sexy cestovatelský pár sdílel fotku „na hraně“: Stupidní a život ohrožující, píší fanoušci
Obvykle se za fotky, které sdílejí na svém instagramovém profilu, těší z kladných a obdivných reakcí. Partneři Kelly a Kody fanoušky prostřednictvím svých snímků z cest berou na místa, kam ne každý má možnost se podívat. Momentálně pobývají v Indonésii, konkrétně na fotogenickém Bali.
Odtud své sledující zásobují fotkami přímo z místa, které střídají se snímky pořízenými už dřív, třeba z Filipín, Malajsie apod. Fotkou z města Ubud, z jednoho z turisticky neoblíbenějších míst Bali, ale narazili. Proč? Kody je na ní v bazénu, a jeho přítelkyně, kterou drží za lokty, „visí“ přes okraj. Efektní? Jistě. Nebezpečné? Podle některých až zbytečně moc.
Tento snímek vzbudil na profilu Kelly a Kodyho rozruch
Our greatest strength in life, our most important principle, is discernment. Only you can know your body, feel the space around you and understand your capabilities. We would all do well to remember this, knowing that not every action, style or path we witness through others is or should be, replicated. At the end of the day we are to hold ourselves accountable for the decisions that we make. ※ La mejor fortaleza en la vida, el moral más importante, es discernimiento. Solo puedes entender tu cuerpo, sentir el espacio que te rodea y comprender tus capacidades. Haríamos bien en recorder este, sabiendo que no toda acción, estilo o camino que presenciamos por otros es o debe ser, replicado. Al final del dia, somos responsables de las decisiones que hacemos. ※ Thank you @kayonjungleresort for an unforgettable experience! ※ ※ #balitravel #couplesgoals #ilovetravel #bestplaces #baligasm #ubud #balitravel #novios #junglelife #viajeros #wetravel #travelinspo #adventurous #indonesiaparadise #speechlessplaces #infinitypool #welltraveled #earthpix #baliholiday
„Učíte lidi, jak být hloupí a jak riskovat život,“ píše jeden z kritiků snímku a další přidává: „Hezký snímek, ale nemyslím, že by stál za ten risk. I když to byl její nápad.“ „Její nápad“ autor komentáře zmínil, protože někteří se pozastavili nad tím, proč právě žena riskuje, a nikoli muž.
Kelly a Kody na negativní zprávy odpověděli, že jsou v pohodě, protože si vzájemně zcela důvěřují.
Pár sdílí efektní snímky z cest
Be conscience of the impressions you make. As we certainly decend upon the planet in each step, bound to make a weighted disturbance, we should seek to be soft in our contact. The more we unsettle our surroundings, the more we disrupt life in general. Be gentle, be kind, and be aware. What may seem insignificant to you may alter something else beyond repair. ※ ※ #underwaterworld #mermaids #oceangirl #traveloften #travelgirls #girlswhoexplore #freediver #travellerslife #oceanphotography #travelphilippines #oceantherapy #discoverphilippines #islandsofadventure #solofemaletraveler #worldtravels #morefuninthephilippines #globewanderer #girlslovetravel
There is a beautiful art portrayed through strong individuality. It is our uniqueness that defines us and yet, with high frequency, we rethink our personalities and interests due to perceptions that we have no control over. In spending our time attempting to be what we believe is expected, we just become a reflection, when we should be trying to be what is reflected. ※ ※ #balilife #balibucketlist #sunsetview #balitravel #backflip #creativetravelcouples #earth_reflect #couplegoals #travelinspo #bestintravel #baligasm #beautifulmatters #infinitypool #baliguide #traveldaily #adventureseekers #adventurecouple
Everything always happens for a reason. Though unclear and impossible to forsee, it simply does. A little over a year ago, just three weeks after meeting each other, we flew halfway across the globe to visit this dream destination together. After two unfortunate weeks of nonstop rain, we abandoned our plans, catching the quickest and cheapest flight out. Honestly though, over a year later, we couldn’t be happier about it. So here we are now, as much more dedicated travelers, sharing as much love for the world as we now share for each other. We were meant to wait to explore this beautiful country and this is our moment. ※ Use #positravelty to join our community! ※ #philippines #cebu #getoutthere #couple #love #happiness #exploremore #getoutside #nature #waterfall #liveyouradventure #lifewelltravelled #voyaged #traveltogether #couplelove #keepitwild #getoutstayout #roamnation #theimaged #beautifulplace
Pro poutavou fotku jsou dnes lidé ochotni podstoupit kdejakou šílenost. Od spíš bizarních po skutečný hazard se životem. Do druhé kategorie patří i mladá ruská modelka, která bez jištění visela ze střechy mrakodrapu. ■