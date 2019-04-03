Vévoda a vévodkyně ze Sussexu si povedou komunikaci na sociálních sítích sami. Profimedia.cz
Princ Harry s Meghan mají nový instagramový účet: Na tyhle fotky lákají fanoušky
Princ Harry (34) se svou chotí Meghan (37) si pod názvem Sussex Royal zřídili vlastní instagramový účet. Vévoda a vévodkyně ze Sussexu už přidali i první příspěvek, ve kterém fanoušky vítají na svém jediném oficiálním profilu. A ti jim to vrací: během prvního dne jich získali téměř dva a půl miliónu.
Na novém instagramovém účtu budou podle prvního příspěvku sdílet práci, která je žene kupředu a kterou podporují, a zároveň zde budou vydávat důležitá oznámení pracovního i soukromého rázu.
Harry a Meghan vítají fanoušky na svém profilu. Šipkou vpravo se podívejte, jaké úvodní fotky vybrali
“Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.”- Harry & Meghan
Oficiální instagramový účet celé královské rodiny má název The Royal Family a byl založen v roce 2013. První příspěvek Jejího Veličenstva královny Alžběty se objevil až 7. března letošního roku, kdy se ručně psaným dopisem rozpovídala o své návštěvě Muzea vědy.
Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019