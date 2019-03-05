Keith Flint Profimedia.cz
Poslední foto: Dva dny předtím, než ho našli mrtvého, běžel zpěvák Flint (✝49) z The Prodigy závod
Včerejší zpráva o smrti zpěváka kapely The Prodigy Keitha Flinta (✝49) zasáhla celý hudební svět. Hudebník byl nalezen mrtvý ve svém domě v Essexu. Jeho kolega Liam Howlett později uvedl, že Flint o víkendu spáchal sebevraždu. „Je to pravda, nemohu uvěřit, že to říkám, ale náš bratr Keith si vzal o víkendu život,“ napsal na Instagramu.
Na sociálních sítích se následně objevily zpěvákovy zřejmě poslední fotky. Na snímcích je Flint zachycený při závodu, jehož se 2. března (podle data na fotkách) účastnil. Akce s názvem Chelmsford Central Parkrun se pořádá každou sobotu v chelmsfordském parku a Flint byl, dle organizátorů, jedním z nováčků mezi běžci. Jeden z účastníků sobotního běhu Rob Hadgraft svěřil, že zpěvák „vypadal v dobré kondici a rozmaru“.
Jeho kolegové později uvedli, že Flint již před několika lety údajně řekl, že až tu bude se vším hotový, zabije se. Zahraniční média informují také o zpěvákově nedávném rozchodu s manželkou Mayumi Kai, po němž nabídl dům na venkově v Essexu k prodeji.
Flint (uprostřed) se v sobotu zúčastnil běžeckého závodu
S manželkou Mayumi Kai se rozešli
I’ve been trying to think all day about what to say about #KeithFlint. It’s impossible to put into words what an iconic, irrepressible lightning bolt of a man he truly, truly was. Rather than just adding to the general (& entirely justified) heaping of praise upon him (as it’s all already been said by a thousand more eloquent posts than this one), I thought I might just share my one personal experience of the man: Thanks to my lovely friend @eddytemplemorris I had the very great honour & privilege of DJing at Keith’s wedding to #MayumiKai at his home in Essex in ‘06. As you might expect Keith & his new bride disappeared off together at around 12.30/1am, but the party raged on til 3/4am. And then right at the end, just as the dancefloor was starting to thin out, Keith & Mayumi reappeared & he came straight up to the DJ booth, glaring in that beautifully manic way of his & he just said “we heard you playing Blackstreet - No Diggity so we had to come back down for a boogie!” & then off they went arm in arm to strut their stuff with eyes only for each other. In & of itself that wouldn’t necessarily have made for a particularly insightful anecdote, but what really made it a truly beautiful moment for me was that both of them were wearing proper kids style pyjamas, complete with Disney characters - & that’s how I’ll always remember him; a top gent who literally didn’t give a f**k & never lost his sense of childlike wonder. Thanks for everything Keith. You were a true one-off...
Keitha Flinta našli mrtvého v jeho domě v Essexu. ■
Zpěvák údajně prohlásil, že až tu bude se vším hotov, zabije se. ■