Poslední foto: Dva dny předtím, než ho našli mrtvého, běžel zpěvák Flint (✝49) z The Prodigy závod

Keith Flint Profimedia.cz

Včerejší zpráva o smrti zpěváka kapely The Prodigy Keitha Flinta (✝49) zasáhla celý hudební svět. Hudebník byl nalezen mrtvý ve svém domě v Essexu. Jeho kolega Liam Howlett později uvedl, že Flint o víkendu spáchal sebevraždu. „Je to pravda, nemohu uvěřit, že to říkám, ale náš bratr Keith si vzal o víkendu život,“ napsal na Instagramu.