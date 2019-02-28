Seriálovou herečku (✝44) našli doma mrtvou

Lisa Sheridan v seriálu Invaze. Na snímku s Eddiem Cibrianem a Evanem Petersem (vpravo) Foto: ©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection, Profimedia.cz

Teprve ve 44 letech vyhasl život americké herečky, známé ze seriálů Invaze, Cestovatel, Halt and Catch Fire - PC Rebelové či z kriminálek Las Vegas, Miami a New York, Lisy Sheridan. Pětadvacátého února ji našli mrtvou v jejím bytě v New Orleans. Zprávu potvrdil hereččin manažer Mitch Clem. Příčina úmrtí zatím nebyla zveřejněna.