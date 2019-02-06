Sylvester Stallone jako Rocky Foto: ©United Artists/Courtesy Everett Collection, Profimedia.cz
Když Stallone potká Rockyho a Hasselhoff Michaela Knighta: Umělec nechává hvězdy cestovat časem
Holandský umělec Ard Gelinck se pustil do zajímavého projektu. Na fotokolážích nechává setkávat hvězdy s jejich mladším já. Fanoušci tak mohou na jednom snímku vidět Emmu Watson s Hermionou, Juliu Roberts s Vivien z Pretty Woman, Davida Hasselhoffa s Michaelem Knightem nebo Sylvestera Stalloneho s Rockym.
Na instagramovém účtu s názvem „foto cestování časem“, jehož první příspěvek se datuje k loňskému roku, už přibyly desítky koláží s hvězdami napříč obory.
Jejich aktuální podobu umělec konfrontuje v případě herců většinou s jejich nejslavnějšími rolemi, v případě zpěváků pak s jejich fotkami z dětství či z doby největší slávy.
Pink
Jon Bon Jovi
Bono Vox
Agnetha Fältskog
George Clooney
Daniel Radcliffe
Leonardo DiCaprio
Julia Roberts
Tom Cruise
Jennifer Aniston
Sylvester Stallone
David Hasselhoff
Mel Gibson
Britney Spears
Emma Watson
Henry Thomas
Haley Joel Osment
Freddie Mercury
Amy Winehouse
