Sylvester Stallone jako Rocky

Sylvester Stallone jako Rocky Foto: ©United Artists/Courtesy Everett Collection, Profimedia.cz

Když Stallone potká Rockyho a Hasselhoff Michaela Knighta: Umělec nechává hvězdy cestovat časem

6. února 2019 14:25

Holandský umělec Ard Gelinck se pustil do zajímavého projektu. Na fotokolážích nechává setkávat hvězdy s jejich mladším já. Fanoušci tak mohou na jednom snímku vidět Emmu Watson s Hermionou, Juliu Roberts s Vivien z Pretty Woman, Davida Hasselhoffa s Michaelem Knightem nebo Sylvestera Stalloneho s Rockym.

Na instagramovém účtu s názvem „foto cestování časem“, jehož první příspěvek se datuje k loňskému roku, už přibyly desítky koláží s hvězdami napříč obory.

Jejich aktuální podobu umělec konfrontuje v případě herců většinou s jejich nejslavnějšími rolemi, v případě zpěváků pak s jejich fotkami z dětství či z doby největší slávy.

Pink

Jon Bon Jovi

Bono Vox

Agnetha Fältskog

George Clooney

Daniel Radcliffe

Leonardo DiCaprio

Julia Roberts

Tom Cruise

Jennifer Aniston

Sylvester Stallone

David Hasselhoff

Mel Gibson

Britney Spears

Emma Watson

Henry Thomas

Haley Joel Osment

Freddie Mercury

Amy Winehouse

Lucie Sieglová , Super.cz

