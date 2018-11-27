Podívejte se, jak krásně si žije: Seriálová herečka oslavila kulatiny doma a byla to velká romantika

Katherine Heigl Profimedia.cz

Herečka Katherine Heigl oslavila čtyřicáté narozeniny. Pro mnoho žen je to důležitý životní milník, některé se čtyřky na začátku věku „bojí“, nebo se na ni minimálně netěší. Heigl naopak. S věkem je nejen smířená, je nadšená.

„Čtyřicítka pro mě znamená druh svobody. Svobody od všech pochyb o sobě samé, nejistot, úzkostí, které jsem měla ve svých dvaceti a třiceti. Neříkám, že nemám slabé chvilky, jen to, že jsem teď moudřejší,“ uvedla na sociální síti Katherine, která svá svobodná léta slavila po boku manžela Joshe Kelleyho a ve svém romanticky vyzdobeném domě. Všude svíčky, prostřená tabule, dorty.

V pohodě je herečka proto, že se posledních pět let zabývala sebou samou. „Četla jsem, učila se, poznávala a praktikovala cesty k pochopení sebe i světa kolem mě. Pochopila jsem, že to, co opravdu chci, je duševní pohoda. Pro mě a ty, které miluji,“ svěřila.

Před narozeninami prý zažila spoustu situací, kdy jí známí, ale i cizí lidé psali a říkali, že se nemusí bát, že pořád vypadá dobře. Že až s padesátkou se prý bude cítit staře. „Myslím, že vše je o nastavení mysli. A já nenechám nějaké číslo určovat, jaký mám pocit z toho, jak vypadám. (...) Jsem dnes silnější, lepší a odvážnější žena a udělám vše pro to, abych dál rostla, abych mohla říct to stejné, až mi bude 50, 60, 70 a víc,“ uzavřela hvězda seriálu Chirurgové nebo filmu Zbouchnutá.

