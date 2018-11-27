Katherine Heigl Profimedia.cz
Podívejte se, jak krásně si žije: Seriálová herečka oslavila kulatiny doma a byla to velká romantika
Herečka Katherine Heigl oslavila čtyřicáté narozeniny. Pro mnoho žen je to důležitý životní milník, některé se čtyřky na začátku věku „bojí“, nebo se na ni minimálně netěší. Heigl naopak. S věkem je nejen smířená, je nadšená.
„Čtyřicítka pro mě znamená druh svobody. Svobody od všech pochyb o sobě samé, nejistot, úzkostí, které jsem měla ve svých dvaceti a třiceti. Neříkám, že nemám slabé chvilky, jen to, že jsem teď moudřejší,“ uvedla na sociální síti Katherine, která svá svobodná léta slavila po boku manžela Joshe Kelleyho a ve svém romanticky vyzdobeném domě. Všude svíčky, prostřená tabule, dorty.
V pohodě je herečka proto, že se posledních pět let zabývala sebou samou. „Četla jsem, učila se, poznávala a praktikovala cesty k pochopení sebe i světa kolem mě. Pochopila jsem, že to, co opravdu chci, je duševní pohoda. Pro mě a ty, které miluji,“ svěřila.
Před narozeninami prý zažila spoustu situací, kdy jí známí, ale i cizí lidé psali a říkali, že se nemusí bát, že pořád vypadá dobře. Že až s padesátkou se prý bude cítit staře. „Myslím, že vše je o nastavení mysli. A já nenechám nějaké číslo určovat, jaký mám pocit z toho, jak vypadám. (...) Jsem dnes silnější, lepší a odvážnější žena a udělám vše pro to, abych dál rostla, abych mohla říct to stejné, až mi bude 50, 60, 70 a víc,“ uzavřela hvězda seriálu Chirurgové nebo filmu Zbouchnutá.
Katherine Heigl oslavila čtyřicáté narozeniny. Byla to romantika.
Well...I am officially 40 years old. I know you’re going think I’m full of it but the truth is...I’m pretty damn thrilled to be 40. For one thing, as my mother always says “Getting older is better then the alternative.” Too true mother, too true! For another thing 40 feels to me like a certain kind of freedom. Freedom from all the self doubt, insecurities, self loathing, uncertainties and anxieties of my 20’s and 30’s. Not to say I don’t still have those moments but I just feel like 40 makes me older and wiser. Steadier in my convictions. More certain of my strengths. More forgiving of my faults. I’ve spent the last five years of my 30’s doing the work to evolve my mind and spirit. To move my heart towards a more profound and loving expression of my best self. I’ve read, studied, explored and practiced ways to expand my understanding of myself and the world around me. I’ve clarified my deepest desires and found that all I really crave is well being. For myself and those I love. I know there’s a certain stigma attached to 40. I’ve had plenty of well meaning acquaintances and even strangers tell me not to worry I still look great. Or soon you’ll be 50 and then you’ll really feel old. Or youth is so fleeting isn’t it. I guess I kind of feel like it’s all about your frame of mind. And I’ve made up my mind not to let a number determine how I feel about the way I look. Or what my value as a woman in society is. I’ve decided I will let the number and every one after it determine the strides I make, the enlightenment I seek, the compassion I show, the beauty I radiate from within that grows and expands with life experience. I’m a stronger, better, more grounded and courageous woman today and I will do my best to continue to grow so I can say the same thing at 50, 60, 70 and beyond. It doesn’t hurt that I am surrounded by so many inspiring people who love me and support me through this life. Without them...well I’d still be floundering around in uncertainty. Ok, I’m done pontificating now. ❤️ #thoseheavenlydays are making every year of your life matter as best you can.