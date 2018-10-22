Selma Blair Foto: Super.cz/Profimedia.cz
Populární herečka se svěřila světu se smutnou zprávou. Trpí vážnou nemocí!
Fotky, jak herečka Selma Blair (46) kráčí s hůlkou do nemocnice, obletěly svět. Populární herečka prozradila, že jí byla diagnostikována roztroušená skleróza. Na fotkách je viditelné, že má Blair potíže s levou nohou a paží. Fotografie byly pořízeny týden před tím, než se svěřila fanouškům na Instagramu v emotivním příspěvku.
I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. my instagram family... you know who you are.
„Symptomy se u mě projevovaly už léta, ale ignorovala jsem je, dokud jsem nespadla před mým známým, který poznal, o co jde, zatímco já jsem si myslela, že mám skřípnutý nerv,“ prozradila Selma s tím, že nemocí trpí pravděpodobně už 15 let.
„Jsem invalidní. Někdy padám. Padají mi věci. Moje paměť je zamlžená. A moje levá strana potřebuje podporu. Ale jdeme do toho. Směju se a nevím přesně, do čeho jdeme, ale budu se snažit, jak nejlépe umím,“ dojala fanoušky svým příspěvkem.
Blair také sdílela rentgenový snímek ze srpna, kdy jí byla nemoc diagnostikována. Také se svěřila, že její symptomy se zhoršují a je vděčná všem ze svého týmu za nekonečnou lásku a podporu. Selma díky svému týmu může pokračovat v natáčení seriálu Another Life v produkci Netflixu.
Throwback Thursday to mid August. My neck pain was so severe I finally got an x Ray. Notice that straightened neck. We don’t want that. #kyphosis #stenosis #degenerativediscdisease and this was just the beginning. Btw. Aren’t x rays fascinating? Anyone have anything to add? This is fun #c4 #c5 #c6 smushed #aging #equestrian #whiplash It is also how you can eventually get that awful hump you sometimes see with age.
