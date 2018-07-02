Být modelkou není vůbec lehká záležitost. Foto: Super.cz/Profimedia.cz
Cindy Crawford (52) během focení málem vypadla prsa: Člověk musí být pořád ve střehu!
Cindy Crawford (52) je sice ve věku, kdy už o modelky není takový zájem, to ale zdaleka není její případ. Slavná kráska je stále na roztrhání. Při nedávném focení v Los Angeles však málem neuhlídala svoje poprsí.
Během líčení si Cindy musela svoje vnady přidržovat a chránit, aby jí nevypadly. Znáte to, stačí chvilka nepozornosti a už je faux pas na světě. Přestože při focení musí podstoupit povinné líčení, v soukromí make-up skoro nepoužívá.
@SamanthaMcMillin_Stylist nominated me to join the #WOKEUPTHISWAYchallenge — to help support the journey back to realness...and I accepted! No filter, no makeup, no hair product (except what was left from yesterday’s shoot—ha!). I now nominate @cturlington, @helenachristensen, and @gailelliottofficial. PLEASE READ BELOW ✨ • • • Repost @ashleypweston: Social media is a powerful tool where you’re in charge of WHAT/WHEN/WHERE/HOW you want to present yourself to the world. And of course we all want to present perfection - who doesn’t love a good filter?? But why do we think posting our authentic, real self is somehow not ❤️-able enough? It’s time to wake up. Your true YOU is !!! Today I stand here with @iamfashionlaine & @ladygaga’s @btwfoundation to support the #WokeUpThisWayChallenge & bring some realness back to social media. And now I’m asking YOU to be part of this challenge too and bring awareness and spread this much-needed conversation around the world. Let’s unite and do this altogether! . 1️⃣. Post a photo of yourself how you look when you wake up in the morning (no hair done, no makeup, no filter!!) with the hashtag #WokeUpThisWayChallenge and talk about how you’re spreading the message to bring realness back to social media . 2️⃣. Tag 3 (or more!) friends to challenge them next to post a morning photo . 3️⃣. If you aren't ready to share your unfiltered morning selfie, instead donate money to @ladygaga’s @btwfoundationwhich is committed to promoting the wellness of young people and inspiring them to create a kinder, braver world.
Na svém Instagramu často sdílí fotky, na kterých není vůbec nalíčená a musíme uznat, že vypadá božsky. Její skutečný věk by jí hádal jenom málokdo. Ostatně její dcera Kaia Gerber (16), která úspěšně kráčí v matčiných šlépějích, její krásu podědila. Matce se podobá jako vejce vejci a modelingovou kariéru má už nyní slušně rozjetou. ■
Fotogalerie
Cindy to při focení nemá jednoduché. ■
Člověk musí být pořád ve střehu. ■