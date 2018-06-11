Psík z Japonska se směje sám od sebe.

Psík z Japonska se směje sám od sebe. Profimedia.cz

Vtípek: Nejen děti u babičky musejí strpět tahání za tváře. Tihle psíci k pomazlení vědí své

11. června 2018 17:18

Sýýýr! I když...těmto psíkům k úsměvu dost pomohli jejich páníčci.

Ale dá se odolat a nezatahat tyhle mazlíky za škraně? No nedá!

10+ squishy dog cheeks that are impossible to resist squishing: https://goo.gl/4Sy4g9

Zveřejnil(a) Bored Panda dne 14. červenec 2017

Lucie Sieglová , Super.cz